Crime

40-year-old Chestermere man charged with intimidation of peace officer

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 3:59 pm
An Alberta Sheriffs vehicle is pictured in rural Alberta. View image in full screen
An Alberta Sheriffs vehicle is pictured in rural Alberta. Credit: Alberta Sheriffs / Facebook
A 40-year-old man from Chestermere, Alta., is facing charges after allegedly following, recording, blocking and aggressively confronting an Alberta Sheriff highway patrol officer several times.

RCMP said the Sheriff was doing “traffic enforcement activities” on Aug. 12, when a man parked in a car behind him starting recording the Sheriff and gave him the middle finger.

Later that day, the same man drove up to where the Sheriff was doing a traffic stop and started recording again, RCMP said.

He parked very close to the patrol car, RCMP added, which concerned the Sheriff.

A little later, during another traffic stop, the man approached the Sheriff’s car in his wheelchair and stopped in the middle of the merge lane, RCMP said.

“The male was still recording, was speaking loudly and appeared very agitated,” RCMP said in a news release Oct. 25.

“As the Sheriff proceeded with the traffic stop, the male approached in his wheelchair and spoke to the driver who was pulled over. Sheriff called for backup as the situation appeared to be escalating.”

Dwight Nathaniel Domino, 40, was arrested on Oct. 24 and has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, intimidation by following, intimidation by blocking a highway, and watching and besetting.

There was a hearing, he was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.

Chestermere is located about 30 kilometres east of Calgary.

Alberta looks to expand sheriffs’ responsibilities to combat spike in crime
