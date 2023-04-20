BC Highway Patrol officer draws gun during arrest on Highway 97

Send this page to someone via email

A motorist arrested on Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C., is now facing several charges.

According to BC Highway Patrol, a northbound Jeep was pulled over at noon for distracted driving along Highway 97, near Old Vernon Road, as the driver was repeatedly staring down in the direction of his lap.

“The officer stopped the vehicle and, upon approach, noticed what appeared to be a handgun in the centre-console area,” said the RCMP.

“The officer drew his service pistol and arrested the driver, a local man in his 30s who is known to police, for weapons possession under the Criminal Code.”

Police say the driver was the lone occupant of the older-model Jeep, and that he complied with the officer’s demands before being taken into custody without incident.

“A further search of the vehicle revealed stolen property, including various identification, mail box keys, and break-in tools,” said BC Highway Patrol.

RCMP said the pistol was later determined to be a pellet (airsoft) gun, and that it resembled a real handgun.

“This was an extremely tense situation. This firearm was designed and was being used specifically to mimic the real thing,” said Const. Troy Bevan, who thanked nearby motorists for their co-operation during the arrest.

Police said they discovered the man was prohibited from driving and that he’s been charged with multiple offences under both the BC Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code.

They added he’s been released, will appear in court in June and that his Jeep has been impounded for seven days.

