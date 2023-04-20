Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

BC Highway Patrol officer draws gun during arrest on Highway 97

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 4:39 pm
A photo of the Jeep’s centre console, with part of the pistol partially visible. View image in full screen
A photo of the Jeep’s centre console, with part of the pistol partially visible. BC Highway Patrol
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorist arrested on Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C., is now facing several charges.

According to BC Highway Patrol, a northbound Jeep was pulled over at noon for distracted driving along Highway 97, near Old Vernon Road, as the driver was repeatedly staring down in the direction of his lap.

“The officer stopped the vehicle and, upon approach, noticed what appeared to be a handgun in the centre-console area,” said the RCMP.

Read more: Three civilians stop ‘violent’ assault of B.C. Highway Patrol officer in Prince George

“The officer drew his service pistol and arrested the driver, a local man in his 30s who is known to police, for weapons possession under the Criminal Code.”

Police say the driver was the lone occupant of the older-model Jeep, and that he complied with the officer’s demands before being taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“A further search of the vehicle revealed stolen property, including various identification, mail box keys, and break-in tools,” said BC Highway Patrol.

Click to play video: 'Teens arrested for fight involving bear spray, imitation gun outside Winnipeg mall'
Teens arrested for fight involving bear spray, imitation gun outside Winnipeg mall

RCMP said the pistol was later determined to be a pellet (airsoft) gun, and that it resembled a real handgun.

Trending Now

“This was an extremely tense situation. This firearm was designed and was being used specifically to mimic the real thing,” said Const. Troy Bevan, who thanked nearby motorists for their co-operation during the arrest.

Police said they discovered the man was prohibited from driving and that he’s been charged with multiple offences under both the BC Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code.

They added he’s been released, will appear in court in June and that his Jeep has been impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown'
13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown
CrimeRCMPKelownaBC Interiorsouthern interiorHighway 97BC Highway PatrolReplica HandgunAirsoft GunOld Vernon RoadKelowna Arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers