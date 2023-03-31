Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three civilians stop ‘violent’ assault of B.C. Highway Patrol officer in Prince George

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 11:38 am
Three people stepped in to help a B.C. police officer when he was being assaulted by a suspect, police say. View image in full screen
Three people stepped in to help a B.C. police officer when he was being assaulted by a suspect, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The actions of three civilians are being recognized by Prince George Mounties and B.C. Highway Patrol, after they stopped an active “violent” assault of an officer, police said.

On Saturday, a B.C. Highway Patrol police officer was conducting a traffic stop at around 11 a.m.on a vehicle near Highway 97 N and 10 Avenue.

Read more: B.C. RCMP seek 2 men wanted on gun charges and other crimes

During the stop, the suspect driver exited the vehicle and began assaulting the officer, police said.

That is when three people, who happened to be in the area, intervened.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to these individuals for their actions in this situation,” said Insp. Darren Woroshelo, Northern B.C. Highway Patrol’s officer in charge.

Story continues below advertisement

“They, undoubtedly, prevented further injury from happening to our police officer, while risking their own safety to do so.”

The police officer was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Read more: B.C.’s police watchdog called in after RCMP shoot and kill man in Prince George

The suspect, who police have identified as 66-year-old Robert Charles Waite of Prince George, was also treated for injuries at a local hospital before being taken to the police detachment.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges of aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer.

Police said Waite has been released pending a future court date.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog investigating fatal Prince George shooting'
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating fatal Prince George shooting
Related News
Prince GeorgeBC Highway PatrolPolice officer assaultassault of police officerBC assault on police officerBC Highway Patrol officer assualtedCivilians help police officerPrince George assualtPrince George assualt on police officer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers