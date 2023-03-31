Three civilians stop ‘violent’ assault of B.C. Highway Patrol officer in Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

The actions of three civilians are being recognized by Prince George Mounties and B.C. Highway Patrol, after they stopped an active “violent” assault of an officer, police said.

On Saturday, a B.C. Highway Patrol police officer was conducting a traffic stop at around 11 a.m.on a vehicle near Highway 97 N and 10 Avenue.

During the stop, the suspect driver exited the vehicle and began assaulting the officer, police said.

That is when three people, who happened to be in the area, intervened.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to these individuals for their actions in this situation,” said Insp. Darren Woroshelo, Northern B.C. Highway Patrol’s officer in charge.

Story continues below advertisement

“They, undoubtedly, prevented further injury from happening to our police officer, while risking their own safety to do so.”

The police officer was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The suspect, who police have identified as 66-year-old Robert Charles Waite of Prince George, was also treated for injuries at a local hospital before being taken to the police detachment.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges of aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer.

Police said Waite has been released pending a future court date.