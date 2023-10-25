Métis Nation takes action to address housing affordability with new 14-unit build

Send this page to someone via email

A new housing development is breaking ground in Midland, Ont., to help members of the Métis Nation have affordable places to live.

On Wednesday, the Métis Nation of Ontario broke ground on the $11-million project at 283 Barnett Ave., which will create homes for 14 families.

“The Midland housing development is a testament to the successful collaboration between the MNO, its committed partners, and supportive stakeholders who all share the vision of fostering more affordable, inclusive, and vibrant communities,” Métis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh said.

“This allows us to address these needs in a manner that aligns with our community’s unique requirements and priorities.”

She says funding for the $11-million development comes in part through the Métis Nation Housing Sub-Accord, a government of Canada initiative aimed at empowering Métis citizens to manage funding for housing in a manner they find most effective.

This follows feedback from the nation’s most recent housing census, which showed an urgent need for more affordable housing options.

The nation found that six per cent of those who responded were worried about becoming homeless within the next 12 months and that at least 10 per cent were uncertain about their housing stability.

“Every Métis citizen has a right to safe and affordable homes, and we’ve been hearing from local citizens that this is a top concern – so we’re taking bold steps to address this,” Regional Coun. David Dusome said.

The census showed that 50 per cent of households in the region contain three or more individuals, highlighting the demand for larger living spaces to accommodate families. It also showed that 37 per cent of households have incomes less than $70,000.

The nation also says the census showed that 14 per cent of households fall into the moderate-income bracket, demonstrating diverse financial situations within the community.

It also found that 16 per cent of households require adaptations for disabilities, emphasizing the need for accessible housing options.

The project, situated on a 1.53-acre site, is set to feature 14 residential lots, offering diverse housing options tailored to the needs of Métis families in the Region 7 area.

The site is shovel-ready, with construction anticipated to commence in spring 2024 and occupation slated for early 2025, while civil works, including earthworks, sewage and electrical, will be completed this fall.

“The groundbreaking of this affordable housing development is a beacon of hope for Midland. It addresses urgent housing needs for Métis citizens while also fostering broader community growth,” Midland Mayor Bill Gordon said.

“Safe, affordable homes are the bedrock of thriving communities, and this project is a significant stride towards a brighter, more inclusive future.”