Recipe: Beaucoup Bakery’s Monster chocolate chip cookie

Betty Hung of Beaucoup Bakery shows how to make and decorate this fun Halloween treat.
Ingredients
- 2½ sticks (10 oz/284 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup plus 2 tbsp (8 oz/227 g) granulated sugar
- 1¼ cups (10 oz/285 g) light brown sugar
- 2 tsp (10 ml) pure vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 3¾ cups (16.5 oz/468 g) all-purpose flour
- 1½ tsp (7.5 ml) fine sea salt
- 1½ tsp (7.5 ml) baking powder
- 1¼ tsp (6 ml) baking soda
- 10 oz (285 g) bittersweet chocolate chunks, preferably Valrhona Alpaco
- 10 oz (285 g) milk chocolate chunks, preferably Valrhona Jivara
- A pinch of flakey sea salt for topping
Decoration (optional)
- Tempered green colored chocolate or melting wafers
- Piped chocolate spider webs and spiders
- Candy eyes
Instructions
- In a large bowl or a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugars together until the mixture becomes lighter in color and texture.
- Add the vanilla extract and eggs to the butter mixture, and mix at medium speed until fully combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
- Gradually add the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda, mixing on low speed until just combined. Add the chocolate and mix briefly until incorporated.
- Cover the dough with plastic wrap or place it in an airtight container, then refrigerate it for 48 hours. This aging process enhances the texture and flavor of the final cookies.
- When you’re ready to bake the cookies, preheat the oven to 350°F. Allow the dough to soften for about 30 minutes at room temperature. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. You can also use 6″ baking rings or cake pans to shape the cookies, or shape them into 6″ round disks without the rings or pans (they will be flatter).
- Sprinkle a pinch of flakey salt on top of each cookie. Bake for approximately 20 minutes, or until the cookies are browned and caramelized along the edges and the centers are just set.
- Allow the cookies to cool completely before decorating. Consider piping green chocolate onto the cookies in desired shapes and decorating with chocolate spiders, webs, and candy eyes.
- Store the decorated cookies in an airtight container for up to three days. Enjoy your Monster Chocolate Chip Cookies!
