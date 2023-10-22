SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers fall in overtime to Jets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 22, 2023 1:01 am
Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves as the Winnipeg Jets scored a 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers took the lead 1:25 into the game when Connor McDavid flipped an interior pass to Darnell Nurse, who fired his first of the season past Connor Hellebuyck. Evan Bouchard rifled home a shot on the power play less than five minutes later to make it 2-0 Oilers. Josh Morrissey provided a reply on a Jets power play halfway through the first.

The Jets tied it while shorthanded late in the second period. Stuart Skinner got caught out of the net allowing Vladislav Namestnikov to bank the puck into the vacated cage.

The Oilers outshot the Jets 13-4 in the third but couldn’t solve Hellebuyck.

Mark Scheifele knifed home a pass from Morrissey with 1:07 left in overtime.

McDavid didn’t play late in third nor in overtime.

The Oilers will visit Minnesota on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

