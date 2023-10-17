SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edmonton Oilers punch out Predators

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 17, 2023 10:41 pm
The Edmonton Oilers grabbed their first win of the season with a 6-1 rout of the Nashville Predators Tuesday night.

The Oilers are 10-0-2 in their last 12 games against the Predators.

Leon Draisaitl became the Oilers all-time leader in power play goals when he slammed home a pass from Zach Hyman eight minutes into the game. It was Draisaitl’s 127th power play goal, moving him ahead of Ryan Smyth and Glenn Anderson.

The Oilers took over from there. Hyman tapped in his first of the season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fired in a cross-crease feed from Warren Foegele. Then, Connor McDavid, despite losing his balance and spinning on his knees, found a loose puck and beat Juuse Saros on a partial breakaway. Saros was pulled after the first period, having allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Tommy Novak put the Preds on the board with a power play goal early in the second. However, Draisaitl struck again with the man advantage to make it 5-1 Edmonton. Warren Foegele potted his first later in the session.

Jack Campbell had a strong night in net, making 41 saves.

Draisaitl and Hyman both finished with four points.

The Oilers (1-2) visit Philadelphia on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 5:30 p.m.).

