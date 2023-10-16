Edmonton Oilers Mattias Ekholm set to face former team

Send this page to someone via email

Mattias Ekholm goes back to where his NHL career began Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit his former team (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).

Ekholm was drafted 102nd overall by the Nashville Predators in 2009 and played 719 games for them before being traded to Edmonton on Feb. 28.

“I have no idea what it’s going to be like,” said Ekholm when asked about playing against the Predators.

Ekholm said his passion for the Predators grew during his time there, which included a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.

“Today, it is a great hockey city. It’s a lot different outside of the rink,” he said. “Here, you wake up in the morning and it’s hockey. You go to bed and it’s hockey. In Nashville, there’s a lot of other stuff whether it’s college football, music, NFL.”

The Oilers are looking for their first win of the season after getting a swept in a season-opening home-and-home with the Vancouver Canucks.

“You want to get off to a good start and we haven’t,” said captain Connor McDavid. “But it’s two games. A win tomorrow night leaves us at 1-2. We were 1-2 last year, too.”

The Oilers have just one five-on-five goal in their first two games.

“There was a lot of chances created. There wasn’t a lot of finish,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “You worry when you’re not creating chances.”

At Monday’s practice at Roger Place, McDavid was on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane. Warren Foegele moved up to play with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman.

“I think Warren has shown up in a lot of chances for. He’s going to the right areas,” explained Woodcroft.

The Predators have started the season 1-2.