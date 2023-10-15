Edmonton Oilers drop to 0-2 with 4-3 loss to Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

Casey DeSmith made 37 saves as the Vancouver Canucks earned a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night in the Oilers home opener at Rogers Place.

The Oilers start the season 0-2 for the first time since 2018/19.

The Oilers came out buzzing and took an early lead when Leon Draisaitl forced the puck over the line after just 42 seconds. The Canucks tied it halfway through the first when Andre Kuzmenko deflection Quinn Hughes’ power play point shot. Nils Hoglander put the Canucks ahead with another tip-in goal late in the first.

Connor McDavid dug the puck out of a scramble for a power play goal before the second was two minutes old. However, Jack Studnicka scored on on a two-on-nothing just 51 seconds later to restore the Vancouver advantage. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins beat DeSmith glove side on the power play to make it 3-3 after two.

Early in the third, Sam Lafferty sped in down the right side and slammed the puck behind Stuart Skinner. The Oilers had a two-man advantage for 52 seconds later in the third but couldn’t muster the equalizer.

Skinner finished with 12 saves. Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers will play in Nashville on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).