Edmonton Oilers hammered by Canucks in season opener

Brock Boeser had four goals as the Vancouver Canucks throttled the Edmonton Oilers 8-1 Wednesday night. It was the regular season opener for both teams.

The Oilers had some early pressure but the Canucks took the lead 8:06 into the game when Conor Garland beat Jack Campbell from in tight. Less than four minutes later, Boeser fired a shot past Campbell’s glove to make it 2-0.

Boeser scored again four minutes into the second, tapping a puck out of the air. He converted the hat trick with 12:30 left in the second when a pass in front went in off his ankle on the power play. Campbell was replaced in net by Stuart Skinner after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

The Oilers finally broke through on the power play with 11:40 to go in the second. Leon Draisaitl fired a sharp angle one-timer behind Thatcher Demko. However, Elias Petterson provided a quick reply on a Canucks man advantage.

Boeser scored on a rebound in the third. J.T. Miller beat Skinner on a power play to make it 7-1. Dakota Joshua added one more with five minutes left.

Miller had a goal and four assists.

Skinner stopped 13 of 17 shots.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday, this time at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).