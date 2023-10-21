Protests across Saskatchewan follow implementation of parents’ Bill of Rights

Hundreds in Saskatoon and Regina came out to protest Saturday, after the provincial government enshrined the Parents’ Bill of Rights into law.

Parents’ Bill of Rights, known otherwise as bill 137, is now law in Saskatchewan, as of Friday. The Moe government used the notwithstanding clause in implementing the bill, following an injunction that was granted to halt the bill in late September.

The law will make it a requirement in the province that children under 16 who wish to use a different name, pronoun or gender identity in schools, receive parental consent to do so.

For Blake Tait, who started transitioning from female to male in his teenage years, said it was rough time in his life.

Now an adult, Tait said he felt alone at that time.

Tait was joined by his mother Janet Sartison at the protest, who said she was a proud parent, seeing her child rally behind something so important to him.

“I’m torn because, I’m also a parent and I do think that parents have rights, but I also know my kids would not have been as successful and as amazing as they are without the support that they received in school,” Sartison said.

“We believe that having parents and giving parents the right to support their child most certainly is part of building that successful community,” said Premier Scott Moe on Friday, following the passing of the bill.

“If there are other opportunities that the government has to engage to further support I would say all community residents, but support our children, we’re open to looking at that,” he added.

Education minister Jeremy Cockrill said the province will work with all 27 school divisions to implement the new policy.