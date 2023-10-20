Saskatchewan government passes and enacts controversial ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government on Friday passed its proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights, which also received royal ascent and is now in force across the province.

On Friday, the legislature voted on the third reading, which was passed using the notwithstanding clause to prevent the new law from court challenges under certain provisions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The new law also protects the legislation from challenges under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

The new law will prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without receiving parental consent.

“Parents and guardians have a right to know what is being taught in their children’s school,” education minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a statement. “The Parents’ Bill of Rights’ is an inclusionary policy that ensures that parents are at the forefront of every important decision in their child’s life.”

Cockrill says he expects all school divisions to abide by the legislation.

The opposition Saskatchewan NDP has opposed the bill since it was announced in the summer.

“Teachers will have to choose between shoving kids back in the closet or putting them in harm’s way,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has also heavily opposed the introduction of the policy. Earlier this week, Human Rights Commissioner Heather Kuttai resigned from her position to protest the bill.

More to come.