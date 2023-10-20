Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan government passes and enacts controversial ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 2:32 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe used the notwithstanding clause to implement the pronoun policy Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe used the notwithstanding clause to implement the pronoun policy Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government on Friday passed its proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights, which also received royal ascent and is now in force across the province.

On Friday, the legislature voted on the third reading, which was passed using the notwithstanding clause to prevent the new law from court challenges under certain provisions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The new law also protects the legislation from challenges under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

The new law will prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without receiving parental consent.

“Parents and guardians have a right to know what is being taught in their children’s school,” education minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a statement. “The Parents’ Bill of Rights’ is an inclusionary policy that ensures that parents are at the forefront of every important decision in their child’s life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cockrill says he expects all school divisions to abide by the legislation.

Trending Now

The opposition Saskatchewan NDP has opposed the bill since it was announced in the summer.

“Teachers will have to choose between shoving kids back in the closet or putting them in harm’s way,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has also heavily opposed the introduction of the policy. Earlier this week, Human Rights Commissioner Heather Kuttai resigned from her position to protest the bill.

More to come.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices