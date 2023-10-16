Menu

Politics

Human rights commissioner resigns over Saskatchewan pronoun bill

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 6:08 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at the legislature in Regina, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. A majority of Canadians surveyed for a recent poll said they support their province using the notwithstanding clause to ensure that schools tell parents if their child wishes to use a different name or pronoun. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at the legislature in Regina, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. A majority of Canadians surveyed for a recent poll said they support their province using the notwithstanding clause to ensure that schools tell parents if their child wishes to use a different name or pronoun. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
A commissioner with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has resigned over the provincial government’s proposed pronoun legislation.

Heather Kuttai says in a letter that the bill requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names and pronouns at school is an attack on the rights of transgender and gender-diverse children.

Kuttai, adding she has a transgender son, says children’s rights must take precedence over parental obligations.

She says if the province passes the legislation with the notwithstanding clause, Saskatchewan will no longer be a place for all children.

Kuttai is one of Saskatchewan’s six human rights commissioners and says her resignation is effective immediately.

The province’s justice minister says she’s sorry to hear of the resignation.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

