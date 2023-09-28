Menu

Canada

Injunction over school pronoun policy granted by Saskatchewan judge

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 2:46 pm
Regina courthouse. View image in full screen
Regina courthouse. Global News
A Saskatchewan judge has granted an interim injunction halting a government policy that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to go by different names and pronouns at school.

The decision by Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Megaw stops the policy for now.

Court arguments heard over injunction for Sask.’s school pronoun policy

Lawyers for UR Pride sought the injunction, arguing that it could cause teachers to out or misgender children and that it violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.The province’s lawyers say the policy has been misinterpreted.They say parents should be involved when their children decide to change their names or pronouns.Arguments are expected to be heard later this fall on a challenge of the policy.

“Our government is reviewing today’s decision to grant an interim injunction to pause the Parental Inclusion and Consent policy — a policy that has the strong support of a majority of Saskatchewan people, in particular, Saskatchewan parents,” read a statement from the Saskatchewan government issued Thursday.

“Our government remains fully committed to this policy and to protecting parents’ rights. We are concerned about the uncertainty this ruling creates and are considering all options to remove that uncertainty and ensure this policy is implemented.”

— with files from The Canadian Press. 

Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Regina News Court injunction UR Pride Pronoun Policy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

