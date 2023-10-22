Edmonton proclaims Heritage Classic Week with Pucks on the Plaza event

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Edmonton officially announced the proclamation of “Heritage Classic Week” at City Hall Plaza Saturday by hosting ‘Pucks on the Plaza’.

The family-friendly, hockey-themed event celebrated the Edmonton Oilers as they prepare to take on the Calgary Flames next week.

“Edmonton is a winter city that embraces the outdoors, even in the coldest months,” Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi addressed attendees at Saturday’s event.

Residents got the chance to participate in street hockey scrimmage, an obstacle course, contests, giveaways, and live performances. The event was organized in an effort to bring sports fans together and boost team spirit ahead of ‘The Battle of Alberta’.

Edmonton hosted the first Heritage Classic event in 2003. Oilers Alumni Kevin Lowe believes this year’s game will be a success based on the event’s popularity on the rise.

“I think the whole weekend is going to be better because I say people are more aware of the outdoor game,” Lowe explained.

“Anything that happens in Edmonton, not just with the Oilers, but any sort of event, particularly sporting events are well represented and attended,” Lowe added.

Sohi said this is an opportunity for the city to come together and enjoy a sport that is part of the city’s heritage.

According to the mayor, while the city hosting the first Heritage Classic was memorable, the weather was too.

“There’s so many stories when you get out to the community people tell you. One thing that people remember is how cold it was,” he said.

Sohi said he’s ready to welcome the flood of NHL fans next week for both the fun and games, as well as contributions to Edmonton’s economy.

“That’s a lot of people coming into our city. That generates revenue for hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs,” he said.

Heritage Classic Week runs from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, with the puck dropping Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.