Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run: Edmonton Police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 4:03 pm
The suspect vehicle. A Chevrolet Trailblazer in gold or Tan.
The suspect vehicle. A Chevrolet Trailblazer in gold or Tan. COURTESY: Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Friday evening a hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries, say police.

Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, a collision occurred in the area of 28th Avenue and Youville Drive W.

Police said a female pedestrian in her 50s was walking on a marked crosswalk on 28th Avenue, east of Youville Drive, when she was struck by an “older model Chevrolet Trailblazer” described as gold or tan, travelling west on 28th Avenue.

The woman was “launched several meters” and the suspect vehicle sped north on Youville Drive, said police.

Trending Now

Police said the woman was transported to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices