Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run: Edmonton Police

On Friday evening a hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries, say police.

Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, a collision occurred in the area of 28th Avenue and Youville Drive W.

Police said a female pedestrian in her 50s was walking on a marked crosswalk on 28th Avenue, east of Youville Drive, when she was struck by an “older model Chevrolet Trailblazer” described as gold or tan, travelling west on 28th Avenue.

The woman was “launched several meters” and the suspect vehicle sped north on Youville Drive, said police.

Police said the woman was transported to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.