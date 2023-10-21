Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in back in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 3:54 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square.

Toronto police said they were called to Yonge-Dundas Square, for reports of a stabbing around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man was found with a stab wound in his back. Toronto paramedics said his injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to have fled the area. Toronto police said he was a man standing around six-feet tall and wearing a black leather jacket. He was last seen heading westbound on Dundas Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

