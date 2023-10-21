Man stabbed in back in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square: police

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square.
Toronto police said they were called to Yonge-Dundas Square, for reports of a stabbing around 2:30 p.m.
Police said a man was found with a stab wound in his back. Toronto paramedics said his injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.
The suspect is believed to have fled the area. Toronto police said he was a man standing around six-feet tall and wearing a black leather jacket. He was last seen heading westbound on Dundas Street.
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
More on Crime
- Florida man guilty of murdering wife who refused to go on home reno show: prosecutors
- Angry dad shoots youth football coach over his son’s playing time: police
- Most wanted: Community heals as suspects in youth worker’s death remain at large
- Canada accused of weak foreign bribery investigations, prosecution efforts
Comments