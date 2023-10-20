Alberta woman missing since August may be headed to B.C., police say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they believe a 23-year-old woman missing from Grand Prairie, Alta., may be headed to British Columbia.

Jasmine Laboucan was reported missing on Aug. 29. She was last seen in the area of 101 Avenue and 97A Street in Grand Prairie, Alta., on Aug. 26.

Investigators said Laboucan is known to have ties to Kelowna and Surrey.

Police say they’re worried about her well-being and want to speak with her.

Laboucan is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.