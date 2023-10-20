Menu

Crime

Alberta woman missing since August may be headed to B.C., police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 10:00 pm
Jasmine Laboucan has been missing since August. Police say she may be headed to B.C. View image in full screen
Jasmine Laboucan has been missing since August. Police say she may be headed to B.C. RCMP
RCMP say they believe a 23-year-old woman missing from Grand Prairie, Alta., may be headed to British Columbia.

Jasmine Laboucan was reported missing on Aug. 29. She was last seen in the area of 101 Avenue and 97A Street in Grand Prairie, Alta., on Aug. 26.

Investigators said Laboucan is known to have ties to Kelowna and Surrey.

Police say they’re worried about her well-being and want to speak with her.

Laboucan is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

