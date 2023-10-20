Erie Otters take down London Knights 5-3

Two goals from Carey Terrance powered the Erie Otters past the London Knights 5-3 on Oct. 20 at Budweiser Gardens.

The Knights built a 2-0 lead in the game but Erie ignited things with two quick goals near the end of the second period and eventually pushed ahead in the third and held from there to win their third game in their last four tries.

Sam O’Reilly’s fourth goal of the year opened the scoring at 14:30 of the first period as Philadelphia Flyers prospects Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk combined to get the puck to O’Reilly who deked his way to the Erie net and got it past veteran Ben Gaudreau.

The game stayed that way until Isaiah George netted his second goal in his past five games during a four-on-four situation. George took a drop pass from Bonk and wired a shot under the glove of Gaudreau at 15:55 of the second period.

Less than two minutes later, Anaheim Ducks draft pick Carey Terrance scored on a power play to cut the Knights lead to 2-1 and then just 36 seconds after that a Spencer Sova shot found its way into the London net and the teams went into the final 20 minutes tied 2-2.

The teams traded early third period goals over a 59-second span. First, Bonk earned his third assist with a pass that found Sam O’Reilly on the right side of the ice and O’Reilly found Jacob Julien going hard to the Erie goal. Julien flipped a shot high over the blocker of Gaudreau and London led 3-2.

Pano Fimis of the Otters knotted things up again with a wrist shot from the blue line that got through everyone.

Martin Misiak gave the Otters their first lead of the game with 6:40 to play as he batted a centring pass past Michael Simpson for his third goal of the year.

London pressed for a tie with their net empty and Terrance was able to score his second of the night into that empty net to close the scoring.

The Knights outshot the Otters 28-26.

London’s power play was o-for-4 in the game.

Erie went 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The loss kept Knights head coach Dale Hunter tied for second on the OHL’s all-time coaching list as the London heads on the road on Oct 22 to face the Saginaw Spirit.

Cowan’s career high

Easton Cowan’s four points against the Brantford Bulldogs on Oct. 18 set a new career-high for the 18-year old from Mt. Brydges. Cowan picked up two goals, one short-handed, in the first half of the game and then set up Kasper Halttunen for a pair over the second half.

The Knights record for most points in a game is eight. it is held by Dennis Maruk, Wayne Thompson, Dave Simpson, Corey Perry and Rob Schremp. Ruslan Gazizov had seven points in a game last season on Feb. 6, 2023.

Up next

The Knights will head for the home of the 2024 Memorial Cup tournament on Sunday, Oct. 22 for a game against the Saginaw Spirit at 5:30 p.m.

Saginaw has started the year 3-3 heading into the weekend but own a scary power play that has accounted for nine of their 22 goals heading into Friday night.

Coverage will start at 5 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.