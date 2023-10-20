Menu

Trending Now

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 11:10 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 20
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Oct. 20.
Pages of Passion bookstore, Men who Paint, and country artist Dean Brody.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Pages of Passion Saskatoon’s first romance bookstore

Jessica Dutchak has taken her love of reading romance novels to a new level.

Dutchak recently opened Pages of Passion, Saskatoon’s first romance novel bookstore.

Chantal Wagner speaks with Dutchak on her transition to a business owner and what people can expect when they visit the bookstore.

Pages of Passion Saskatoon’s first romance bookstore

Men Who Paint exhibiting Newfoundland paintings

Men Who Paint are five local painters who travel across the country putting landscapes to canvas.

This past spring, they travelled to Newfoundland as part of their cross-Canada art project.

Greg Hargarten and Cam Forrester join Emily-May Simmonds to discuss their latest adventure and how people can see their latest artwork.

Men who Paint exhibiting Newfoundland paintings

Dean Brody bringing Right Round Here tour to Saskatoon

Country musician Dean Brody has a new album out and he is bringing his tour to Saskatoon for an acoustic show.

Trending Now

Brody says his new record, Right Round Here, is a coming home kind of album, telling stories in a different way.

Brody looks back on some highlights in his career and what fans can expect at his concert in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Dean Brody bringing Right Round Here tour to Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 20

Windy end to the week — Emily-May Simmonds has your Friday, Oct. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 20
