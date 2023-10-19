Menu

Crime

Regina schools no longer under lockdown following firearm incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 5:55 pm
Two schools in Regina were placed in secure-the-building after police received a report of a person revealing a firearm to a student this afternoon. View image in full screen
Two schools in Regina were placed in secure-the-building after police received a report of a person revealing a firearm to a student this afternoon. Dave Parsons / Global Regina
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said they were notified of a person with a firearm near Balfour which led to Balfour and Glen Elm Community school to be placed in secure-the-building.

“We have a suspect in custody, and both schools are now out of Secure-the-Building mode,” RPS stated.

“Balfour had began a prior controlled release of students for end of day.”

The incident occurred on Oct. 19, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., when it was believed that a person revealed a firearm to a student and then left.

Global News will bring you more.

