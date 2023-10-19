Regina schools no longer under lockdown following firearm incident

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said they were notified of a person with a firearm near Balfour which led to Balfour and Glen Elm Community school to be placed in secure-the-building.
“We have a suspect in custody, and both schools are now out of Secure-the-Building mode,” RPS stated.
“Balfour had began a prior controlled release of students for end of day.”
The incident occurred on Oct. 19, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., when it was believed that a person revealed a firearm to a student and then left.
