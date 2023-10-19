MPP Sarah Jama threatens to sue Premier Doug Ford over Israel-Hamas comments

Send this page to someone via email

NDP MPP Sarah Jama is threatening to serve Premier Doug Ford with a libel lawsuit, Global News has learned, over public statements that depicted Jama as having a “history of antisemitism,” which Jama argues have harmed her reputation.

Hamilton Centre MPP Jama has been at the centre of controversy at Queen’s Park after statements she made during the Israel-Hamas conflict were slammed by members of the government who claimed they indicated support of the terrorist attacks on Oct 7.

In her original statement, Jama said: “We have seen this definition of apartheid in real time through the continued violation of human rights in Gaza through the use of white phosphorus chemicals, the withholding of access to food, fuel electric and water, and the destruction of the only exit from Gaza that isn’t controlled by the State of Israel.”

As the statement faced widespread condemnation, Ford issued a public statement calling it “disturbing” and demanded her resignation from the Ontario legislature.

“Sarah Jama has a long and well-documented history of antisemitism,” Ford’s statement said. “Marit Stiles … has yet to hold Ms. Jama accountable for publicly supporting the rape and murder of innocent Jewish people.”

As premier, I’m doing what @MaritStiles won’t. I’m calling on Sarah Jama to resign immediately as a member of the Provincial Parliament. pic.twitter.com/q3Fw7gzJea — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 11, 2023

On Thursday, Ford’s office was served a cease and desist letter along with a notice that a statement of claim could be issued against the premier “personally” unless he retracts the comments and issues an “unequivocal apology.”

Ford’s statement, the letter says, implied that Jama is “racist” toward Jewish people, sympathetic to terrorism and unfit for office.

“These published statements have done and continue to do serious harm to Ms. Jama’s reputation,” the letter reads.

The statement was not only sent to members of the media but also posted on social media where, the letter notes, it was viewed 1.5 million times, liked 7,167 times and reposted 2,108 times.

Jama, who’s being represented by lawyer Stephen Ellis, has given Ford seven days to “formally retract the posts and publicly apologize” or risk facing a libel lawsuit.

While Jama has publicly apologized for the statement, Ford’s Progressive Conservatives triggered a legislative debate on whether MPPs should censure Jama until she retracts and deletes her original statement and also apologizes in the legislature.

The motion, if passed, would prevent the speaker from recognizing Jama in the legislature, effectively cutting off her ability to address the Ontario legislative assembly in any capacity. The motion would not prevent Jama from voting or attending.

In the wake of the initial blowback, NDP Leader Marit Stiles ordered the Hamilton Centre MPP to withdraw the statement, saying it was not approved by the party and does not align with the party’s values.

Both Stiles and Jama released statements confirming Jama would continue to sit with the Ontario NDP caucus at Queen’s Park.

“I heard many voices … raising concerns about my post. I hear them — and above all, I understand the pain that many Jewish and Israeli Canadians, including my own constituents, must be feeling,” Jama wrote. “I apologize.”

Styles acknowledged the “personal impact” recent events have had on Jama and suggested the MPP, as someone with Palestinian family members, “is not alone in this experience.”

Stiles revealed that the Hamilton politician is taking time to cope with events in the Middle East.

– with files from Don Mitchell