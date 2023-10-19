Honda to produce Civic Hybrid in Ontario and Indiana starting next year

ALLISTON, Ont. — Japanese automaker Honda says it will start producing the Civic Hybrid next year at its plant in Alliston, Ont.
The company says the Ontario plant will produce the sedan version of the car.
The hatchback version of the Civic Hybrid will be manufactured at a plant in Indiana, according to the automaker.
Honda already produces the hybrid version of its CR-V sport utility vehicle in Alliston and at the plant in Indiana.
The company says the Civic Hybrid is a key step in its electrification strategy, which includes equipping its core models with hybrid-electric systems.
It says it expects Civic Hybrid sales to represent more than 40 per cent of Civic sales in North America.
- Ottawa launches B.C. port strike review seeking ‘stability’ for future
- Ontario family wins fight for treatment to stabilize child’s leg. They say it shouldn’t be this hard
- One Quebec parent says his child is being unfairly banned from hockey. Here’s why
- ‘The baby could die’: What pregnant Gazans face giving birth in a conflict zone
Comments