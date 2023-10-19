Menu

Consumer

Honda to produce Civic Hybrid in Ontario and Indiana starting next year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 10:23 am
A general view of production along the production line is shown during a tour of a Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont., Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2023. Japanese automaker Honda says it will start producing the Civic Hybrid next year at its plant in Alliston, Ont.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
A general view of production along the production line is shown during a tour of a Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont., Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2023. Japanese automaker Honda says it will start producing the Civic Hybrid next year at its plant in Alliston, Ont.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
ALLISTON, Ont. — Japanese automaker Honda says it will start producing the Civic Hybrid next year at its plant in Alliston, Ont.

The company says the Ontario plant will produce the sedan version of the car.

The hatchback version of the Civic Hybrid will be manufactured at a plant in Indiana, according to the automaker.

Honda already produces the hybrid version of its CR-V sport utility vehicle in Alliston and at the plant in Indiana.

The company says the Civic Hybrid is a key step in its electrification strategy, which includes equipping its core models with hybrid-electric systems.

It says it expects Civic Hybrid sales to represent more than 40 per cent of Civic sales in North America.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

