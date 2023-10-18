Okanagan musician Anna Jacyszyn tells stories behind original songs in concert

You may think you know Anna Jacyszyn, but you have never seen her like this.

The well-known Okanagan musician is rehearsing for a concert filled with her original songs.

“A lot of people that know me and come to my shows, they will see that I am a little bit vivacious or I have got a little bit of a naughty mouth,” said Jacyszyn.

“This is the story behind the songs and what inspired the words or the melody or maybe a time frame.”

Jacyszyn lived in London [England] for 20 years, and in China for five years. Since returning to Canada, audiences have come to hear her sing the songs of other artists and as characters in musicals, but now, she is sharing a different side of herself.

“I always think that when somebody talks about a story about how they wrote something it always makes me listen to the song more and you think, oh wow, now I get it. And it almost makes me like the song more,” said Jacyszyn.

One of the songs she is sharing is called “Sprinkle of Hope”.

“‘Sprinkle of Hope’ was about me knowing that my really very good relationship has to go to an end because it wasn’t the right fit, he needed something that I couldn’t give him, babies, and I loved him,” said Jacyszyn.

“We were together for five years, and I was gardening, thinking, ‘How am I going to leave him,’ and I was plucking weeds up and this weed that was quite tough, the dirt just fell in really quickly, and I just burst into tears and I was like, oh my god I hope my heart heals that fast because it just looks fresh.”

Another song is one that took a decade to write called “In Touch with My Muse”.

“I had the chorus and I had the melody and the feeling but I couldn’t finish it, but when I came back to Canada and we were recording for my album Lush Life and I wanted to present this song for the album,” said Jacyszyn.

“Because I had met Andrew and we were engaged at the time, [the lyric] ‘your chill fills my blues’ because he’s like warm water on my hot temper and all these lyrics started coming towards me.”

Experience the Anna Jacyszyn Quartet’s concert, Can I Sing a Song for You, Oct. 28 at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country. Tickets are available online. Visit www.ticketseller.ca