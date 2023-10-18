Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

CAPP CEO says impact assessment law ruling could ‘reset’ Canadian energy policy landscape

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2023 5:14 pm
File photo of pumpjacks. View image in full screen
File photo of pumpjacks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of an oil and gas lobby group says last week’s ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada against large portions of the federal government’s impact assessment law could reset the policy landscape in this country in favour of energy development.

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers CEO Lisa Baiton said in a panel discussion in Calgary on Wednesday that Canada’s oil and gas industry has been subjected to layer upon layer of federal regulation in recent years.

She said federal policies such as the promised emissions cap for the oil and gas sector and the proposed clean electricity regulations have scared away investment and harmed the industry.

Baiton said the federal impact assessment law, formerly known as Bill C-69, contributed to what she called a “pancake-ing” of regulation on industry.

But last Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that legislation, which lays out the process for federal assessment of the environmental impacts of major projects, is largely unconstitutional.

Story continues below advertisement

Baiton said while the oil and gas industry is watching closely to see how the federal government responds to the Supreme Court ruling, she believes the decision marks the start of a “significant shift” in energy sector regulation in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier celebrates Supreme Court’s ruling on feds’ environmental review law'
Alberta premier celebrates Supreme Court’s ruling on feds’ environmental review law
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices