Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mounties investigating related incidents in Kelowna, West Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 5:43 pm
RCMP converged on a West Kelowna neighbourhood Wednesday in pursuit of a suspect. View image in full screen
RCMP converged on a West Kelowna neighbourhood Wednesday in pursuit of a suspect. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A significant number of police were spotted in two Central Okanagan neighbourhoods Wednesday as officers investigated an incident that prompted a brief hold and secure at a local high school.

The issue started at a residence located in the 700 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna, where RCMP officers remained throughout the afternoon.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that as a precaution, surrounding businesses, residences and students at the nearby high school were told to remain in the school until an all-clear signal was given. The all-clear has since been given.

Click to play video: 'RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones'
RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones
Trending Now

He added that the public would be best off to avoid the area while the investigation got underway. Police anticipate traffic delays while the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Kelowna issue continued to be resolved, a related investigation was also underway in West Kelowna, until, what was believed to be a suspect was taken away in an ambulance.

These investigations are still in their early stages. At this time there, there will be no further updates provided.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices