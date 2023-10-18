Mounties investigating related incidents in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A significant number of police were spotted in two Central Okanagan neighbourhoods Wednesday as officers investigated an incident that prompted a brief hold and secure at a local high school.

The issue started at a residence located in the 700 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna, where RCMP officers remained throughout the afternoon.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that as a precaution, surrounding businesses, residences and students at the nearby high school were told to remain in the school until an all-clear signal was given. The all-clear has since been given.

He added that the public would be best off to avoid the area while the investigation got underway. Police anticipate traffic delays while the investigation continues.

While the Kelowna issue continued to be resolved, a related investigation was also underway in West Kelowna, until, what was believed to be a suspect was taken away in an ambulance.

These investigations are still in their early stages. At this time there, there will be no further updates provided.