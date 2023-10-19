New Calgary exhibit promotes art as ‘incredible’ pursuit for busy working moms

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a new effort underway in Calgary to give a bit of a break to busy women struggling to juggle jobs while raising their kids.

An art project called “The Working Mother Experience’ encourages working moms to take some time to get in touch with their creative side.

The project includes an exhibit of about 50 paintings and drawings at the Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge in northwest Calgary.

Project founder Morgan Craig-Broadwith, who has a painting in the exhibit, is a working mom herself.

“It’s about taking that moment to simply create,” Craig-Broadwith said. “It’s an opportunity for you to express a side of yourself or an experience that you probably haven’t taken time to reflect on.

Among those taking in the artwork was Pam Wenzel, now a grandmother after years of combining work with raising her family.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot to juggle – when you’re at work you feel you should be at home, when you’re at home you feel like you should be at work,” Wenzel said. “We’ve been there, we’ve done that.”

The art in the exhibit has been created by beginners and veterans, most from Calgary, with a few pieces contributed from women in India, Australia and Sweden,

One of the artists, Angela Anderson, helped organize the exhibit.

“It’s just a really incredible way to pause on all of the busyness in our lives,” Anderson said. “and just focus on something for joy.”

Organizers are hosting a special event at the exhibit on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 19.

The event features speakers and a chance for women to get some instruction on art techniques. More information is available at Working Mother Experience.

“We have a lot going on, and so to sit down and just create something, for no other reason that to just create it, is really important,” Anderson said. “It provides such balance.”

The exhibit runs until Oct 31.

“Art is definitely a good thing to be doing, any outlet,” Wenzel said. “because you have to have some form of release and creativity.”