Edmonton downtown farmers market returns to 104th Street June 15

The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market will return outdoors to 104th Street every Saturday starting June 15 until Oct. 12.

It will take place on 104th Street between Jasper Avenue and 102nd Avenue.

Vendors are being selected, and so far more than 75 have already applied. Returning vendors include Lacombe Fresh, Riverbend Gardens, Reclaim Organics, Ocean Odyssey, Steve & Dan’s and Sundog Organic Farm.

The market will be managed by the Downtown Business Association. Foundry Events has been hired — through an open competitive RFP process — to operate the market.

“We’ve heard from the downtown business community, the market vendor community, and Edmontonians from across the city that the 104th Street downtown farmers’ market is sorely missed,” said Puneeta McBryan, DBA CEO. “We know that bringing this market back to this iconic location is going to bring community vibrancy and economic strength back to the area and give people from near and far a weekly reason to come and spend a Saturday downtown.”

The management group pointed out that there are more outdoor patios along 104th Street than before, which will add to the energy of the area for an after-shopping experience.

“We’re excited to see the market return to our doorstep, but even more excited about that energy and vibe coming back to 104th Street that we had in the past,” says Geoff Linden, owner of Credo Coffee.

Financial support for the market will be provided by the City of Edmonton’s Downtown Vibrancy Fund with the EDBA contributing additional resources.

The downtown market used to operate along the outdoor promenade on Saturdays before it moved to the historic Army & Navy building on 103rd Avenue and 97th Street in 2020.

But the move to the indoor location coincided with the pandemic, and the market saw a big decline in vendors and shoppers. It also struggled with high utility costs and announced in January 2024 it would have to fold and declare bankruptcy.

McBryan said one benefit of an outdoor market is that it doesn’t require a lease holder.