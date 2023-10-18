Woman arrested after spitting on officer while being taken to hospital: Guelph police

Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest after one of their officers was assaulted last month.
Police said a woman was being taken to Guelph General Hospital on Sept. 25.
She reportedly spat in an officer’s face and hit her in the nose and mouth.
The accused wasn’t charged at the time as investigators said she was being hospitalized.
Police found and arrested the woman on Tuesday.
An 18-year-old will make a Guelph court appearance Dec 8
