Religious speakers call for peace in the Middle East at World Religions Conference

The annual World Religions Conference took place in Vernon, B.C., on Monday night, and while the theme of this year’s event was life after death, world peace was also at the forefront of the discussions.

As images of the conflict between Israel and Hamas continue to circulate and shock the world, both a Jewish and Muslim speaker at Monday’s conference said they are devastated to see what’s happening.

“It’s extremely sad to see what’s happening in the Middle East right now between Israel and Hamas,” said Muslim speaker Umran Bhatti.

“We have innocent women, children and elderly people being targeted.”

“It’s an absolutely horrible situation,” said Jewish speaker Steven Finkleman.

“One feels very bad for these civilians — the mothers, the children, the aged who are caught up in this political disaster.”

It’s a disaster that Finkleman fears may carry on for many years to come.

“There is so much ingrained hate, that I think even if there was a peace treaty tomorrow, it’s going to take a couple generations to get that passed,” Finkleman said.

Bhatti said the attack on innocent people carried out by Hamas goes against everything that Islam stands for and he is calling for peace.

“Even in a state of war, we’re not supposed to touch innocent people, so we are praying for the betterment of society, and we are working peacefully, and the Ahmadiyya Muslim community leader — he also made a statement as well regarding to de-escalate the situations and bring world peace.

“Peace must prevail.”

For Finkleman, he said the situation hits close to home, and that’s why he, too, is calling for a peaceful resolution between the two sides.

“The issue with the Jewish community is that it’s close in Kelowna, closely knit,” Finkleman said.

“I know of one person, semi-personally, who is dead, and I know of another person who is a hostage, so it’s a very close community and people are aware of these persons.”

The Okanagan Jewish Community said it has a very close relationship with the Kelowna Islamic Society and is strongly in support of anyone from either side who stands for peace.

“We strongly support anyone who is interested in peace, and for those who don’t, then we reject them,” Finkleman said.