2 arrested for April 2022 Park Street shootings that left 1 dead in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal daylight shooting in April 2022 in Peterborough, Ont.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 1 p.m. on April 20, officers located two men, ages 31 and 29, both from Mississauga, with gunshot wounds at a residence in the area of Park Street South and Lansdowne Street.

The 31-year-old died in hospital of his injuries, while the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased was not released.

0:39 Several taken to hospital following shooting at Park Street South residence: Peterborough police

On Tuesday, police say their “thorough and lengthy” investigation led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area who was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He was a youth at the time of the incident and had been on a youth release order for robbery, and theft under $5,000, said police chief Stuart Betts.

Betts said the accused is currently before the courts on 20 other charges including six robbery charges and attempted murder with a firearm during alleged carjackings in Toronto and Peel Region.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, Oct. 20.

The second arrest involves Anthony Powell, 23, of Toronto, who was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Police say he is currently in custody on unrelated drug charges, however, he was on a release order at the time of the shootings.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 30.

Betts issued the following message about the investigation, noting the incident was the first of four shootings in the city between April and August 2022. He thanked the community for their “patience and support” as the crimes were investigated.