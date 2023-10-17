Police investigate report of person driving erratically, uttering racial slurs near Edmonton school

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating and has consulted its hate crimes unit after receiving at least one report of a person driving erratically and uttering racial slurs at people outside a north-side high school.

An EPS spokesperson told Global News the incident was reported to them on Monday morning and that the slurs were reportedly “directed at the Muslim community.”

“Police are currently investigating the vehicle and the registered owner.”

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Public School Board confirmed the incident unfolded just after 9 a.m. outside Queen Elizabeth School at 9425 132 Ave.

“A teacher at Queen Elizabeth School witnessed a man in a vehicle yelling anti-Palestine rhetoric and profanities at students,” the EPSB spokesperson wrote in an email. “The teacher brought the students inside and called police to report the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police responded to the school, met with staff and are investigating.”

The EPSB added that the teacher and students were in the school parking lot when the incident happened and were “not at risk of being hit by the vehicle.”