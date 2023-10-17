Suspect vehicle drives ‘head-on’ into Durham police cruiser during pursuit, multiple injured

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect vehicle drove “head-on” into a Durham Regional Police cruiser during a pursuit in Pickering, causing multiple people to be injured, police say.

Durham police said on X that the force’s collision investigation unit, along with the province’s police watchdog the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), were on scene in the area of Sultana Square and Foxwood Trail, a residential neighbourhood near Whites Road North and Sheppard Avenue.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were contacted when someone saw three men trying to steal a vehicle.

“Police arrived on scene and located all three suspects entering a vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“A pursuit was initiated and the suspect vehicle drove head on into a police cruiser.”

One of the suspects was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A second suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third was taken into custody “without incident,” the spokesperson said.

Officers who were involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police said.