Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect vehicle drives ‘head-on’ into Durham police cruiser during pursuit, multiple injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 10:40 am
The scene of the incident in the Sultana Square and Foxwood Trail area. View image in full screen
The scene of the incident in the Sultana Square and Foxwood Trail area. Frazer Snowdon / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspect vehicle drove “head-on” into a Durham Regional Police cruiser during a pursuit in Pickering, causing multiple people to be injured, police say.

Durham police said on X that the force’s collision investigation unit, along with the province’s police watchdog the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), were on scene in the area of Sultana Square and Foxwood Trail, a residential neighbourhood near Whites Road North and Sheppard Avenue.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were contacted when someone saw three men trying to steal a vehicle.

“Police arrived on scene and located all three suspects entering a vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“A pursuit was initiated and the suspect vehicle drove head on into a police cruiser.”

One of the suspects was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A second suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third was taken into custody “without incident,” the spokesperson said.

Officers who were involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Trending Now

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices