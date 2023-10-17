Guelph senior citizen sustains minor injuries when hit by coffee truck

Guelph police say an elderly man has minor injuries after being hit by a coffee truck.
Police said emergency services responded to a business on Woodlawn Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators said the vehicle was reversing into the parking lot when it hit a 74-year-old man.
The driver reportedly left the area but came back a short time later.
The man was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital and treated for a minor head injury.
Police said they’ll not be laying charges.
