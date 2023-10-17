Menu

Canada

Guelph senior citizen sustains minor injuries when hit by coffee truck

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 17, 2023 9:39 am
Guelph police say no charges will be laid after a coffee truck hit a 74-year=old man while reversing into a business parking lot on Monday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say no charges will be laid after a coffee truck hit a 74-year=old man while reversing into a business parking lot on Monday. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say an elderly man has minor injuries after being hit by a coffee truck.

Police said emergency services responded to a business on Woodlawn Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the vehicle was reversing into the parking lot when it hit a 74-year-old man.

The driver reportedly left the area but came back a short time later.

The man was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital and treated for a minor head injury.

Police said they’ll not be laying charges.

