Guelph senior citizen sustains minor injuries when hit by coffee truck

Guelph police say an elderly man has minor injuries after being hit by a coffee truck.

Police said emergency services responded to a business on Woodlawn Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the vehicle was reversing into the parking lot when it hit a 74-year-old man.

The driver reportedly left the area but came back a short time later.

The man was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital and treated for a minor head injury.

Police said they’ll not be laying charges.