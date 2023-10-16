Four people dead after SUV collides with semi-truck near Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say four people are dead after a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck northeast of Saskatoon.

Police say the crash happened Sunday night on Highway 41 near the intersection with Edenburg Road.

The four people in the SUV were declared dead at the scene, while the truck driver did not report any injuries.

Police say the deceased have been tentatively identified and their families notified but did not release any details.

They say the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is working to formally identify the dead.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a collision reconstructionist.