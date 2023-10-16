Menu

Canada

Four people dead after SUV collides with semi-truck near Saskatoon

By Brooke Kruger The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 7:24 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP in Saskatchewan say an alert has been issued for a First Nation after reports of two men in the community with a firearm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP in Saskatchewan say an alert has been issued for a First Nation after reports of two men in the community with a firearm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
RCMP say four people are dead after a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck northeast of Saskatoon.

Police say the crash happened Sunday night on Highway 41 near the intersection with Edenburg Road.

The four people in the SUV were declared dead at the scene, while the truck driver did not report any injuries.

Police say the deceased have been tentatively identified and their families notified but did not release any details.

They say the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is working to formally identify the dead.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a collision reconstructionist.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

