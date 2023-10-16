Search suspended for Whistler senior, missing one week

Send this page to someone via email

Officials have suspended a massive search for a missing Whistler, B.C., senior.

Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexi were last seen on Thanksgiving Day near the top of Alpine Way.

Crews mounted an intensive search of trails in the area all week, expanding on Saturday to include 83 people from 12 search-and-rescue teams including members from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Over the course of a week, Whistler RCMP said more than 300 people from 21 teams logged 2,600 hours combing the area for McKean, who lives with dementia.

“Search techniques included ground searches, dog searching, UAV searching, helicopter searching, accessing steep terrain with rope teams, neighbourhood enquiries, urban search et al.,” Whistler RCMP said in a Sunday media release.

“The RCMP have been in close contact with Mr. McKean’s family who wanted to express their gratitude to all involved in the search.”

While the search was suspended at 1 p.m. on Sunday, police said they still want to speak with anyone who saw McKean and Lexi on Monday, Oct. 9, and are asking people in the Alpine subdivision to stay vigilant for any clues to his whereabouts.

McKean is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 130 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball hat, blue jeans and a blue Vancouver Canucks hoodie.

Lexi is a white and ginger Cavalier Spaniel on a blue and white checkered leash attached to a blue harness.