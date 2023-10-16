Man stabbed in back after suspects enter his vehicle during daytime Whitby robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was stabbed in the back, causing critical injuries, after three suspects entered his vehicle during a daytime robbery in Whitby last week, police say.

Durham Regional Police said they’re still looking for the suspects after the incident, which happened on Friday at around 1:20 p.m. in the Garden Street and Taunton Road East area.

Police said a 36-year-old man had left a business, returned to his vehicle and once in the driver’s seat, three males got inside.

The man was then stabbed in the upper back, police said.

The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Police said the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

His condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said.

Police described one of the suspects as 25 to 35 years old with a slender build, six feet tall and wearing a black hat, a grey hoodie with the hood up, grey track pants and black shoes.

A second suspect was described as 20 to 30 years old with a slender build, six feet tall and reportedly wearing a grey and black hoodie with the hood up, grey track pants and black shoes.

Police said the third suspect was 25 to 35 years old with a stocky build, six feet two inches tall and wearing a white T-shirt, black jogging pants, and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.