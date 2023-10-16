Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed in back after suspects enter his vehicle during daytime Whitby robbery: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 3:03 pm
Durham regional police cars are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Durham regional police cars are seen in this file image. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was stabbed in the back, causing critical injuries, after three suspects entered his vehicle during a daytime robbery in Whitby last week, police say.

Durham Regional Police said they’re still looking for the suspects after the incident, which happened on Friday at around 1:20 p.m. in the Garden Street and Taunton Road East area.

Police said a 36-year-old man had left a business, returned to his vehicle and once in the driver’s seat, three males got inside.

The man was then stabbed in the upper back, police said.

The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Police said the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

His condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described one of the suspects as 25 to 35 years old with a slender build, six feet tall and wearing a black hat, a grey hoodie with the hood up, grey track pants and black shoes.

Trending Now

A second suspect was described as 20 to 30 years old with a slender build, six feet tall and reportedly wearing a grey and black hoodie with the hood up, grey track pants and black shoes.

Police said the third suspect was 25 to 35 years old with a stocky build, six feet two inches tall and wearing a white T-shirt, black jogging pants, and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices