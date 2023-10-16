Provincial carjacking task force to be co-led by OPP, Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have joined with their Greater Toronto Area counterparts to create a provincial taskforce aimed at addressing a rise in carjackings.

The task force is set to be co-led by the OPP and Toronto police, who say the level of violence used in vehicle thefts represents a “new and evolving threat.”

In a joint statement, the forces say there have been more 300 carjackings in the GTA this year, with over 200 of those taking place in Toronto.

Vehicle theft more broadly has spiked in recent years, with some insurance industry groups calling it a crisis.

The Ontario government earlier this year announced new funding for police to help tackle auto thefts, noting a 72 per cent increase in those offences from 2014 to 2021.

The OPP and Toronto police say the joint task force is funded by the participating police services and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario through provincial funding.

Story continues below advertisement