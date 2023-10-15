Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

One person in serious condition after vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 3:40 pm
A STARS helicopter. One person is in serious condition after a vehicle rollover on Highway 1 outside Calgary. View image in full screen
A STARS helicopter. One person is in serious condition after a vehicle rollover on Highway 1 outside Calgary. Dave Parsons / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was seriously injured in a vehicle rollover Sunday morning on Highway 1 outside Calgary.

Paramedics were called to the accident scent on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Highway 68, around 9 a.m., an EMS spokesperson said.

Trending Now

Shock Trauma Air Rescue Services (STARS) air ambulance was contacted and transported one person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices