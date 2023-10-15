One person in serious condition after vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near Calgary

One person was seriously injured in a vehicle rollover Sunday morning on Highway 1 outside Calgary.
Paramedics were called to the accident scent on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Highway 68, around 9 a.m., an EMS spokesperson said.
Shock Trauma Air Rescue Services (STARS) air ambulance was contacted and transported one person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
