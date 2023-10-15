Menu

National

Canada

Is wine coming to all Vancouver grocery stores? 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver city council votes to allow sale of wine in grocery stores'
Vancouver city council votes to allow sale of wine in grocery stores
Vancouver city council has voted unanimously to change the way B.C. wine is sold in grocery stores. City councilor Mike Klassen says it's now up to grocery retailers with proper licenses to bring what he calls new convenience and choice to Vancouver shoppers. – Apr 13, 2023
Community members in Vancouver will soon have the chance to tell city council how they feel about wine sales in local grocery stores.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday to discuss a possible change to the city’s zoning bylaw to allow it.

Five years ago, Vancouver allowed grocery stores to set up separate liquor operations in their locations but only one store did so.

Now, staff are recommending allowing grocery stores to stock wine on their shelves.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the province has only issued 33 wine-on-shelf permits in just 20 communities across B.C., and has frozen any new permits. Thus, any licenses in Vancouver would have to be moved from another community.

Vancouver city staff said in a report that based on feedback from existing licensees, they anticipate some interest in businesses relocating to Vancouver to sell wine, but “not a large uptake at this time.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

