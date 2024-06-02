Menu

Canada

B.C. RCMP, Squamish Search and Rescue looking for missing climbers

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 7:07 pm
1 min read
A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue says an active search is underway for three experienced mountaineers who have been missing since Friday. The RCMP logo is seen on the background for a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue says an active search is underway for three experienced mountaineers who have been missing since Friday. The RCMP logo is seen on the background for a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says an “active search” is underway for three experienced mountaineers who have been missing since Friday.

Christy Allan says in an interview that the climbers were last seen Friday morning on Atwell Peak, located on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi.

She says the organization was contacted Friday night by the RCMP to help search for the overdue mountaineers.

Allan says the climbers, who have not yet been identified, were last seen in “really complex and remote terrain.”

She says members would usually access the region by air and ground, but visibility has been very poor and winter conditions, including avalanche risk, are making it difficult for the team to access the area.

But she says members have been able to get to the nearby Elfin Lake shelter and are “assessing all ways of trying to get into the area.”

Later Sunday, Squamish RCMP confirmed the missing climbers.

“In addition to the inclement weather, there are extreme avalanche conditions which rescue crews and trying to also navigate,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

“RCMP and search and rescue personnel are continuing efforts to locate the missing climbers.”

— With files from Canadian Press

