Canada

Air Canada expands service to India, to offer non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2024 9:28 am
1 min read
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on March 12, 2019. Air Canada says it is ramping up its flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai. View image in full screen
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on March 12, 2019. Air Canada says it is ramping up its flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air Canada says it is ramping up its flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai.

The airline says the flights between Toronto and Mumbai will run four times a week starting Oct. 27.

In addition, Air Canada says it will boost its service from Montreal to Delhi to daily flights.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

For those travelling from Western Canada, the airline says it will offer daily seasonal flights from Calgary to Delhi, via London starting in Oct. 27.

Flights from Vancouver to London will also connect conveniently to flights to Delhi this winter.

In total, Air Canada says it will operate 25 weekly flights to India.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

