Man wanted after sexual assault reported in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault was reported in Toronto’s Riverdale area in the early hours of Saturday.
Toronto police said a sexual assault was reported 3:15 a.m. near Logan and Danforth avenues.
Police said a man followed a woman and approached her. He allegedly sexually assaulted her, before fleeing the scene by foot.
The was described as between five-feet, nine-inches and five-feet, 11-inches tall with a thin build. He wore a black hoodie, black vest, blue jeans and black shoes. Police said he wore a light blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
