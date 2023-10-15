Menu

Crime

Man wanted after sexual assault reported in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 10:58 am
Toronto police released an image of a man they say is wanted in a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police released an image of a man they say is wanted in a sexual assault investigation. TPS / Handout
Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault was reported in Toronto’s Riverdale area in the early hours of Saturday.

Toronto police said a sexual assault was reported 3:15 a.m. near Logan and Danforth avenues.

Police said a man followed a woman and approached her. He allegedly sexually assaulted her, before fleeing the scene by foot.

The was described as between five-feet, nine-inches and five-feet, 11-inches tall with a thin build. He wore a black hoodie, black vest, blue jeans and black shoes. Police said he wore a light blue surgical mask.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

