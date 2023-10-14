Search underway for missing Indigenous woman in Vanderhoof, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A large search is underway in Northern B.C. for an Indigenous woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Chelsey Anita Quaw (Holmes-Heron) went missing from the Saik’uz First Nation reserve, a family member told Global News.

North District RCMP said friends and family are concerned for her well-being and that it’s out of character for her to be out of contact.

She is described as 29 years old, standing 5-10 and weighing 120 pounds. She may be wearing a purple winter jacket and blue skinny jeans.

The Saik’uz First Nation has put out a call for volunteers to assist in the search and is also seeking support from search and rescue teams in B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-567-2222.