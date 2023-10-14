62-year-old N.B. man charged with first-degree murder of Sackville woman

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Sackville, N.B.

In a media release, police said members of the Sackville RCMP responded to a well-being check on Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. for an individual living at a home on King Street.

“When police arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased woman,” the release said, adding that the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit determined the death to be a homicide.

Later that day, a man turned himself in at the RCMP detachment in Antigonish, N.S., at around 5:30 p.m. and was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Roger Crossman, from Sackville, appeared in Moncton provincial court via tele-remand Friday and was charged with the first-degree murder of Marlene Cheryl Crossman.

“He was remanded into custody and was ordered to undergo a thirty-day psychiatric assessment,” police said.

Crossman is expected back in court on Nov. 9.

The investigation is ongoing.