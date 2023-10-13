Calgary high school incident not related to Middle East conflict: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is dispelling misinformation about an incident at a city high school on a day that has many on edge around events in the Middle East.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to Henry Wise Wood High School for reports of an unknown woman smoking drugs in a washroom.

Police said the woman was not a student, and was arrested and removed from the property. Officers confirmed there was no threat to student safety.

“We are aware of false statements circulating on social media regarding an incident that occurred at Henry Wise Wood High School earlier today,” CPS said in a statement. “The information included comments about a weapon being used to harm members of the Jewish community.

“This information is confirmed to be false.”

On Thursday, police stepped up patrols around places of worship and other areas of significance. Police also set up a mobile command vehicle downtown to allow officers to be prepared for a quick response to potential incidents.

CPS said there was no direct threat to the public in Calgary and continues to monitor the situation locally, nationally and internationally.

“As demonstrations condemning the violence in the Middle East continue to grow across the globe, we are committed to keeping Calgarians safe,” police said Friday.