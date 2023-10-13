Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Kingston redeveloping Frontenac Mall into housing

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 9:42 pm
The Frontenac Mall will be closed in portions over the course of the next decade or two. View image in full screen
The Frontenac Mall will be closed in portions over the course of the next decade or two. Global Kingston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston, Ont.’s, Frontenac Mall is getting ready for a major transformation over the next few years.

The sprawling commercial mall at Bath and Centennial roads is the focus of a new housing development which went before the city’s planning committee this week, along with new designs to build 2,000 housing units.

Phase one, which was approved by city council in August, was for a six-storey residential building with 338 units.

The next two phases received approval from the city’s planning committee on Wednesday.

“Phases two and three, which were the subject of the report at planning committee this week, are for the remaining 1,670 plus units on the site,” said the city’s director of planning services, Tim Park.

The development is expected to take more than two decades to complete.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of the reason for the build out over the 25-year period (is) because of the existing leases that are in place, for them to run out and for the tenants to find new places to relocate,” said Park.

According to Coun. Jeff McLaren. this location was chosen due to the amount of unused space on the Frontenac Mall property.

“There’s a lot of empty space in that gigantic parking lot, so if we can fill that up with housing for people, beautiful housing with clear views of the water, I think this would be great,” he said.

More on Canada

McLaren adds this won’t solve the affordability crisis on its own, but it’s a step in the right direction

“This won’t solve the affordability housing problem on its own, but it will add supply, and in the sense of adding supply, hopefully prices will go down,” he added.

Trending Now

It won’t take long to start seeing the effects of the development.

“That should start proceeding sometime next year or within certainly 2025. So the first phase will happen within the next one to two years,” said Park.

With the City of Kingston having one of the lowest vacancy rates in all of Ontario, these are apartments that can’t come soon enough.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sydenham District residents, councilor upset with lack of public meeting over new residential project'
Sydenham District residents, councilor upset with lack of public meeting over new residential project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices