Elks play their final home game of the 2023 CFL season on Saturday

The Edmonton Elks will have one more opportunity to play in front of their home fans before their 2023 CFL season ends. The Elks welcome the Montreal Alouettes to Commonwealth Stadium for a Saturday afternoon clash.

The Elks are 4-4 in their last eight games following an 0-8 start to the season. The Elks dropped their last two games including a 35-12 loss to the Toronto Argonauts last Friday which eliminated the Elks from playoff contention for the third straight season.

Head coach Chris Jones on the players needing to take the final two games seriously

There have been some good moments in the last eight games.

The team ended their 13-game losing streak, a 22-game home losing streak and saw the emergence of young quarterback in Tre Ford, who has provided both hope and excitement for Elks fans.

Ford has thrown for 10 touchdown passes in eight starts to go along with 561 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The disappointment of missing the playoffs is heavy for the Elks but Ford says the planning and process for the 2024 has already started.

“You definitely want to come back (next season) and feel like you have the opportunity to win the Grey Cup,” Ford said. “Finishing out these two games and obviously you want to win, but as long as we got out there and compete, and execute at a high level also, I think that’s going to be a big step for us. I think a lot of times in the past we beat ourselves.

“So as long as we focus on ourselves and not Montreal, I think we will be alright.”

Elks quarterback Tre Ford on the importance to put on good performance in the final home game of the season on Saturday

The Elks will make some changes of defence.

Marloshawn Franklin will come off the practice roster and make his first start at safety since Labour Day.

Returner C.J. Sims will come off the roster for receiver Deontez Alexander.

Defensive lineman Sam Acheampong will return after missing last week’s game with a groin injury and will replace fellow defensive lineman Cole Nelson, who is out with a neck injury.

Defensive back Jake Taylor returns to the roster along with defensive lineman Luke Burton-Krahn.

Linebacker Woodly Appolon (shoulder) and defensive back Jeremie Dominique (ankle) will move to the one-game injured list while linebacker Mark McLaurin has been placed on the Elks practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Kevin Brown Fullback: Tanner Green

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Gavin Cobb, Manny Arceneaux, Dillon Mitchell, Kyran Moore

Defence

Defensive line: Emeke Egbule, Sam Acheampong, Jake Ceresna A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Tony Jones, Loucheiz Purifoy

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Ed Gainey, Marloshawn Franklin, Darrius Bratton, Donovan Olumba

You can hear live coverage of Saturday’s game between the Elks and Alouettes on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 12:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 2 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will be reporting from the Elks sidelines.