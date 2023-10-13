19-year-old charged in 2022 Ring Road fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old has been charged for her involvement in a fatal collision that occurred last year.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Regina Police were called to Ring Road between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street where a woman who appeared to be the driver of a white Ford car was found lying on the ground.

Police said a man was found dead inside a black Ford truck in a nearby ditch.

Police determined the driver of the Ford car was travelling south on Ring Road before it crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with the Ford truck.

Police say after months of investigating, Jamie Tessmer has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

The accused made her first court appearance on Oct. 12.

