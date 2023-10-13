Additonal details released on alleged hate crime at Toronto Jewish school

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released additional details and a list of charges for three suspects after an alleged hate crime at a Toronto Jewish school on Thursday.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area at 12:32 p.m.

Police said three suspects went to the school and were asked to leave by security.

The suspects then left the property and as they were leaving, they passed a group of Jewish students, police said.

One suspect then allegedly made threatening remarks.

Police said on Thursday that officers searched the area and arrested the three suspects.

A 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with uttering threats / property damage, uttering threats / death of bodily harm, intimidation by threats of violence, and mischief interfering with the enjoyment of property.